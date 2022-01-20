New loan transfer rules are set to hit Premier League clubs, dealing a major blow to Chelsea.

New loan transfer rules are set to hit Premier League clubs, which will be a huge blow to Chelsea.

NEW RULES limiting the number of loan players Premier League clubs can farm out are set to be implemented.

From next season, FIFA proposes allowing clubs to loan out up to eight players over the age of 21.

All clubs around the world will be affected.

This number will drop to seven players for the 2023-24 season, and clubs will only be able to loan six players starting in 2024.

Players under the age of 21 and those who have received club training are exempt from these restrictions, according to the rules.

Chelsea has 19 players on loan at other clubs of various ages.

The goal, which will be ratified by FIFA’s council in March, is to prevent clubs from hoarding players like Chelsea.

There will also be a limit on the number of loans that can be made between the same clubs in a given season.

A club may have a maximum of three professionals loaned out to a single club and a maximum of three professionals loaned in from a single club at any given time during the season.

“Premier League clubs are only allowed to register two players on loan at a time.”

“A maximum of four loans may be registered in a single season, and no more than one from the same club may be registered at the same time.”

“Premier League clubs cannot loan a player acquired in the same transfer window to another Premier League club.”

“A Premier League club may only loan one of its goalkeepers to another Premier League club at any given time.”

