New NFL Stadium Is a Top Priority, According to Roger Goodell

According to Roger Goodell, a new NFL stadium is a top priority.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl week press conference, during which he addressed a slew of topics, including the Buffalo Bills’ stadium situation.

“The bottom line is that we need a new stadium in Buffalo,” said Goodell.

“That has been acknowledged by the governor.”

It has to be a public-private collaboration.

Collaboration will be required from all parties.

To be able to achieve that, the state, the county, the team, and the NFL must all work together.”

