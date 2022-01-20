New Ohio State Football Assistants’ Salaries Have Been Revealed

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program added two new defensive assistants to their staff.

Tim Walton will be the new secondary cornerbacks coach, while Perry Eliano will be the new safeties coach for the Buckeyes.

The salaries for the two new Ohio State assistants were revealed on Wednesday.

Walton will earn a base salary of (dollar)700,000 in 2022, according to Eleven Warriors.

Eliano’s base salary will be (dollar)450,000.

Both coaches signed two-year deals with Ohio State and will be eligible for raises in 2023.

Their contracts also include bonuses for winning the Big Ten East (8.5 percent of base salary), the Big Ten Championship Game (4.25 percent), making a New Year’s Six game (17 percent), making a non-CFP bowl game and winning at least nine games (4.25 percent), making a College Football Playoff semifinal (21.25 percent), and making the national championship game (25.5 percent), which are all standard for all Ohio State assistant coaches.

