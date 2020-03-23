New plan emerges to finish PL season in ‘six-week timeframe’

The Premier League are considering a plan that will ‘head off a financial catastrophe’ for clubs, according to reports.

English football is currently suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the decision confirmed on Thursday after a meeting of the sport’s governing bodies.

No date for the Premier League or English Football League to resume is pencilled in, but one big issue is players who will be out of contract on June 30.

It has added to growing speculation everything will be done to complete the 2019-20 season by that point.

The Athletic claimed on Friday that a void season would cost Premier League clubs £762million as they paid back broadcast revenue for the 2019/2020 campaign.

However, the Daily Telegraph claims that the Premier League are scheduling a plan that would see matches start on June 1 and play out over a ‘six-week timeframe’ to finish the current season.

That would give the league time to begin again on August 8 and is ‘one of the best-case scenarios being considered by the Premier League and the Football League.’

The report adds: ‘The games would be behind closed doors, which is by now a universally accepted proviso, and would need the government to sanction the presence of emergency crews within the ground.’

That plan will also include finishing the FA Cup, which is at the quarter-final stage, and the report says it’s ‘challenging but possible’.