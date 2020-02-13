New rival to Tutberidze’s girls? South Korean female skater lands never seen before quad (VIDEO)

South Korean sensation You Young has established herself as one of the contenders to dethrone Russian rivals from their leading positions after she acquired a new quadruple jump which has never been done by any female athlete.

In a video which was shared on social media the 15-year-old prodigy is seen successfully landing a quad loop – a high-level jump which has never been performed by female skaters at an international competition.

The skater who won the Youth Olympics earlier this year also nailed a quad lutz making it clear she will be one of the skaters aiming to shatter the seemingly endless reign of Eteri Tutberidze’s girls who have been setting the pace in women’s skating over the past two seasons.

Russia’s renowned coach, who has brought several top class skaters to fame including Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova, has extended her winning pace at the 2020 European championship in Austria where three of her skaters swept the podium leaving no chance to the rest of the competitors.

Young, who also finished second at the 2020 ISU Four Continents tournament right behind Japanese star Rika Kihira, has already proved to be an immensely technically gifted athlete who effortlessly copes with a triple axel.

Adding two extremely difficult quads to her technical content the skater is expected to be one of the toughest opponents to beat on the international stage.

Will she be able to end Tutberidze’s reign? Comparing the scores she posted at the Four Continents (223.23 points) she is still behind the Russian trio who received higher scores at the European tournament, with the winner Alena Kostornaia collecting a whopping 240.81 points.

But with two clean quads at her disposal Young could potentially change the power balance in women’s skating soon.