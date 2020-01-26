New Scotland captain Hogg to seek help from legend Hastings for Six Nations opener against Ireland

New Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is to seek out national icon Gavin Hastings for last-minute advice on how to lead the team from full-back in the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Hastings skippered Scotland and the British and Irish Lions wearing the No 15 jersey and nobody knows more about leading a team from that position than him.

Hogg has already spoken to former captains Greig Laidlaw and John Barclay and will add Hastings to his list.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who played for Scotland under Hastings, has encouraged him to pick up the phone to the man who handled the responsibility of captaincy well during his international career.

‘I speak to loads of different people and ask for advice, ask how different things worked for them,’ said Hogg. ‘Gavin would be a good one to have a chat with, to see how he managed his success as captain, what brought the best out of him and how you bring the best out of players in the frontline from being so far behind.’

Hogg will rely heavily on other senior players in Dublin although not having his close friend Finn Russell at fly-half is a blow, as he would have been one of his most trusted lieutenants.

‘There are lots of different bits and pieces that I’m going to have to adapt to, but there’s a great group of leaders I’m working alongside,’ said Hogg. ‘The likes of Stuart McInally, Fraser Brown, Jamie Ritchie, boys that are in the frontline.

‘I’ll be having different conversations with different coaches and I’ll obviously have to adapt to what the referee would like as well. It’s pretty pointless me running in from full-back to make a point about the front row scrummaging.

‘We’ll be chatting to the referees prior to the games and saying that if there are any problems there, speak to one of those guys. I’m absolutely clueless as to what happens in terms of the big boys up front. I’m going to learn on the move, but I’m ready for it and excited for it.’

Townsend defended his decision to appoint Hogg as his new captain rather than someone closer to the action like previous captains Greig Laidlaw, who played at scrum-half, and John Barclay, who was in the back row.

‘I played inside Gavin when he was captain,’ said Townsend. ‘His first game was against Italy A at Melrose and it didn’t go that well. We just sneaked a win back in 1994 but then things got better and better right up to the World Cup where he had his last game for Scotland.

‘I played at 13 and 10 inside a captain at 15 and it was brilliant for me to have someone who’s your captain talking to you throughout the game, giving you confidence to play the ball as a young player in the team.

‘Those things probably don’t get talked about much in terms of the role of a captain; people think the captain’s role is to speak to referees. But the guys the referee is going to want to speak to about the front row are the hooker or the props, around the breakdown it’s the back rows. At other times, it’s the captain so there will be times for Stuart to speak to the referee and then to the team about the messages the referee wants to give.

‘But to have someone’s knowledge, enthusiasm and energy out in the backline like Gavin’s in my day helping the backs is great. Stuart will always bring that, but now he has that authority and he’ll give other players confidence to play what they see and make the right decisions.’

Townsend is confident he has enough good goal-kickers left to make up for not having Russell around to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

‘We have Adam Hastings and we’ve got other goal-kickers there as well,’ he said. ‘Stuart almost got a kick from 60metres for Exeter against Glasgow and these are players who are doing it regularly for our clubs.

‘Adam’s kicking percentage is outstanding just now and there’s others too. Blair Kinghorn, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson. We know they are big shoes to fill as Greig Laidlaw is one of the best goal-kickers in international rugby history and Scottish rugby history, but it’s an opportunity for someone to step up to the challenge.’

The last time Scotland beat Ireland in Dublin was ten years ago and without Russell and winger Darcy Graham, who is injured, only the most optimistic of fans are giving them the chance this time out.

Despite that, Townsend still believes his side is good enough to win and had learned lessons from their opening World Cup defeat to the Irish in Yokohama.

‘We’re expecting a really tough challenge as they’ve got a fantastic home record in the Six Nations, one defeat in five years is incredible,’ he said.

‘Their players are playing really well. The Leinster team is one of the best in Europe. You’ve got Ulster playing really well, players from Munster and Connacht who are in the national team with lots of experience.

‘They’ve got continuity in terms of their defence coach, so I’m expecting a similar defence and we’ll see what happens in terms of attack.

‘When you play them first in the Six Nations you get to see in the first 20 minutes and certainly by half-time what they are doing. We’ve got to react to that, take our opportunities and make sure we don’t give them any.

‘It’s exciting, challenging and motivating to go and play Ireland away first, which in terms of stats is now the toughest game in the Six Nations over the last few years.

‘It will show us where we are, if we have learned and improved from other games where we’ve not done as well away from home, and what we need to do the next week against England, which is obviously the biggest game for us every year, the Calcutta Cup.’