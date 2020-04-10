New York City hires workers to bury the dead in the Hart Island potter’s field amidst the coronavirus wave

By Lucas Jackson and Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York officials have hired contract workers to bury the dead in the Hart Island pottery field as the city’s daily mortality rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records over the past three days.

The city used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers whose relatives are unknown or whose families have not been able to arrange a funeral since the 19th century.

Typically, about 25 bodies are buried every week by poorly paid prison inmates who work on the island, which is located off the east coast of the Bronx borough and is only accessible by boat. That number began to rise in March as the new corona virus spread rapidly, making New York the epicenter of the global pandemic.

There are about two dozen bodies buried on the island five days a week, five days a week, said Jason Kersten, a spokesman for the Correction Department that oversees burials.

Before the funeral, the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed in pine boxes. The deceased’s name is written in large letters on each coffin, which helps if a body needs to be dissolved later. They are buried in long, narrow trenches that were excavated by digging machines.

“They added two new trenches if we need them,” said Kersten. Contract workers have been hired to help with the wave and outbreak of COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus in the city’s main prison, he said.

“For reasons of social distancing and security, people in custody in custody do not help with burials during the pandemic,” said Kersten.

A barge arrived on the island on Thursday morning with a refrigerated truck containing about two dozen bodies.

The department referred questions about causes of death to the city’s Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) office. Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokeswoman, said it would take some time to identify individual causes of death from the office’s records, but it is likely that some of the most recent burials would include coronary-borne burials.

The island can also be used as a temporary burial site if deaths exceed the city’s morgue capacity, a point that has not yet been reached, said Kersten and Worthy-Davis.

“We all hope that this will not happen,” said Kersten. “At the same time, we are prepared if it is.”

OCME can store approximately 800 to 900 corpses in its buildings and has space for approximately 4,000 corpses in approximately 40 refrigerated vehicles that it can ship to hospitals throughout the city that typically have small morgues, said Worthy-Davis.

Another island south of Hart, Randall’s Island in the East River, is used as a parking depot for dozens of empty refrigerated trucks between missions outside of urban hospitals.

On Thursday, two trucks carrying corpses that had been parked in front of a hospital were temporarily returned to the island depot in a stadium car park to make room for the supply of oxygen and other supplies to the hospital.

“You won’t stay there,” Avery Cohen, a spokeswoman for the town hall, wrote in an email.

City health officials were seen on Thursday, transferring the bodies from the two trucks to three hearses that were buried by funeral directors.

(Reporting by Lucas Jackson, Brendan McDermid and Jonathan Allen; editing by Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler)