New York has more cases than any other country

Mourners attend a funeral in Brooklyn, New York, when the death toll in the city’s coronavirus reached a record high for a third day

According to the latest figures, the state of New York has more coronavirus cases than any other country outside the United States.

The state-confirmed number of cases of Covid-19 rose on Thursday by 10,000 to 159,937, ahead of Spain (153,000 cases) and Italy (143,000).

In China, where the virus appeared last year, 82,000 cases were reported.

A total of 462,000 cases and nearly 16,500 deaths were recorded in the United States. There are 1.6 million cases and 95,000 deaths worldwide.

While the state of New York is the world leader in coronavirus cases, its death toll (7,000) lags behind Spain (15,500) and Italy (18,000), although it is more than twice the official number from China (3,300) .

Photos of workers in hazmat outfits burying coffins in a mass grave in New York City have appeared.

About 40 coffins were buried on Thursday

Drone images show corpses buried on New York’s Hart Island

Drone shots showed workers climbing down a ladder into the huge pit where the caskets were stacked.

The pictures were taken on Hart Island in front of the Bronx, which has been used by city officials for more than 150 years as a mass grave for people without relatives or families who cannot afford funerals.

According to the Department of Corrections, burial operations on the site have increased from one day a week to five days a week.

Rikers Island prisoners usually do the job, but contractors have recently taken on the increasing workload.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week that the city’s public cemetery could be used for burials during the pandemic.

“Obviously, the place we used historically is Hart Island,” he said.

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York State rose to 799 on Wednesday, a record high for a third day.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo was aware of the fact that the number of Covid 19 patients admitted to New York hospitals dropped to 200 for a second day.

He said it was a sign that social distancing works. He called the outbreak a “silent explosion that sweeps through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on September 11th”.

Another glimmer of hope was ushered in on Thursday as official forecasts for the nationwide death toll were lowered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told NBC News’ Today Show on Thursday that the final number of Americans who will die from the Covid-19 outbreak “looks more like 60,000”.

At the end of March, Dr. Fauci that “between 100,000 and 200,000” could die.

According to the government, the forecast of 60,000 would correspond to the upper estimate for the total number of flu deaths in the United States between October 2019 and March 2020.

But Vice President Mike Pence stressed on Thursday that Covid-19 is about three times as contagious as influenza.

The White House has previously touted estimates that 2.2 million Americans could die from coronavirus if nothing is done to stop it from spreading.

In the meantime, home stay orders in 42 states have closed non-essential businesses while drastically slowing the US economy.

New data from Thursday showed that unemployment claims exceeded 6 million for the second week in a row, increasing the number of Americans unemployed in the past three weeks to 16.8 million.

Meanwhile, on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. local time, Chicago imposed a curfew on spirits sales to stop the continuing violation of a ban on large gatherings.

The measure is expected to remain in effect until April 30, after health officials said this week that black Chicagoers account for half of all coronavirus cases in Illinois and more than 70% of deaths, although they only make up 30% of the population.

“We are using this curfew because too many individuals and companies have violated the order to stay at home,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday.

Gun violence in Chicago killed seven people and injured 14 people on Tuesday, which city officials say was unforgivable given the virus crisis.

“Any of these emergency rooms taken by a gunshot victim could be someone’s grandmother, someone with pre-existing conditions, someone at risk of losing their lives due to the pandemic,” said Supt Charlie Beck.

Figures from Louisiana, Mississippi, Michigan, Wisconsin and New York reflect the same race differences in coronavirus infections.

The suspect for the alleged democratic White House, Joe Biden, joined on Thursday the growing demands for the release of comprehensive racial data on the pandemic.

He said it put the inequality and impact of “structural racism” in the spotlight.

In the meantime, a court has blocked parts of the temporary Texas abortion ban that the state announced last month citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The order against “medically unnecessary” procedures was introduced to reserve valuable medical resources only for those who treat Covid-19, the Republican Attorney General said in March.

Judge Lee Yaekel, a judge appointed by George W. Bush, issued an injunction against the ban on Thursday.

“At the very least, this is an undue burden on a woman’s right to have an abortion,” he wrote in his decision.

Alabama, Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma have introduced similar abortion bans.

While there is still no vaccine against Covid-19, America’s cultural wars have proven to be similarly incurable.

There were also legal disputes over whether arms deals should be closed during the pandemic and whether religious services should be exempted from government orders that prohibit large gatherings.