New York Jets Legend Joe Namath Reacts To His Death

Joe Namath Reacts To New York Jets Legend Tom Coughlin’s Death

Don Maynard, a New York Jets legend, died earlier this week at the age of 86.

Many prominent football figures, including his former quarterback Joe Namath, have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

On Wednesday, Namath posted a touching message about a former teammate.

Maynard’s “invaluable” contribution to their Super Bowl victory in 1969 was described by the Hall of Fame quarterback.

And then there’s his impact off the field.

Namath wrote, “That word nearly sums him up… invaluable.”

“He was a fantastic life and football teacher to me.

He’s one of the finest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of spending my life with, and I don’t have a single negative memory of him.

“Everyone comes and goes.”

We progress to the next level, where our spirits are free to roam, and all I can think of is him galloping down a heavenly field like a thoroughbred.

Don, may you rest in peace until we meet again.”

