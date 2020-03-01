Newcastle 0-0 Burnley: Steve Bruce’s boys see out uninspired stalemate with Clarets

In isolation this was no more than a decent display from Newcastle. In the context of what has gone recently it was champagne football, even if a fourth-straight game without a goal equals an unwanted club record in the Premier League.

The last time they did that, in 2015-16 under Steve McClaren, they were relegated. The cushion to safety is down to five points and, after one win in 10, there are a few nerves on Tyneside, evidenced by the boos on full-time.

That felt a little harsh on Steve Bruce’s side, who had 21 efforts on goal and enjoyed more than 50 per cent possession for the first time this season at St James’ Park – it is easy to understand why the locals are restless given the manner in which their team have repeatedly surrendered territory on home soil.

But for all of their improvement here they never truly looked like scoring, and just four of those shots found the target.

The last time they scored a league goal – in mid January – Coronavirus was yet to be mentioned in the western world. Since then Newcastle have banned their players from shaking hands amid fear of the global flu epidemic.

But there is little danger of them congratulating one another on their current form in the penalty area. Goals have been placed in quarantine in these parts and the lack of composure is proving contagious.

‘We were certainly more of a threat,’ said Bruce, ‘but we have to take one of those chances, and therein lies our problem. It’s our achilles heel, that’s what we are.

‘But we had 21 attempts, which is far more than we’ve had before. You have to say well done to Burnley for getting so many blocks in.’

Bruce, as promised, ditched the five-man defence he inherited from Rafa Benitez. He has never liked that his players are so reliant on the comfort of an extra man at the back, insisting all the while that it has restricted his own offensive ambition.

This, then, was finally Brucie-ball, a 4-2-3-1 formation with £40million striker Joelinton – seven months without a goal – shifted to the left-wing. The manager believes that is his best position and, even though the bar is low when it comes to marking the Brazilian’s contribution, this was his best for some time.

As Bruce eluded to, Burnley were forced to call on some last-ditch defending to deny Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie in the first half after the pair took aim from inside the area, and on both occasions they were unlucky to see their efforts deflected narrowly wide.

At the other end Burnley offered little, even if Martin Dubravka did make the best save of the half when Jeff Hendrick’s cross-shot sailed towards the top corner and the home goalkeeper clawed clear.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche responded to that listless period by introducing Chris Wood before the hour and the striker immediately dispatched a volley dipping wide from 25 yards.

Dyche later said: ‘We thought we could come here and win but never really got to grips with the game offensively.’

Burnley were on top entering the final 25 minutes and a home cry of ‘attack, attack, attack’ belatedly sparked their side into second-half life as Gayle sent a scissor-kick zipping wide after a probing run from Miguel Almiron.

That, though, still failed to satisfy the home crowd and they were soon calling for – and forcing – the introduction of Allan Saint-Maximin, the popular winger who was one of four dropped to the bench by Bruce.

With the game stretched a winning goal looked likely and Newcastle’s Ritchie came within inches of providing it when his 25-yard drive shaved the outer of the post.

The same player should have done better when Newcastle broke with a man advantage in stoppage-time but he fired straight into a defender inside the six-yard area.

So this was better from Newcastle but the jeers come the end told of much more being needed before the Toon Army are satisfied, and indeed convinced of their head coach.