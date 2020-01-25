Newcastle 0-0 Oxford: Magpies face FA Cup replay after they are frustrated to goalless draw

Where they stood at the top of the giddying Leazes Stand was taller than any of their city’s spires but at the final whistle Oxford United’s supporters could still dream.

Not only are the League One side still in the FA Cup, they very nearly knocked Newcastle out of the competition, just as they had done three years ago. The two best chances fell to men in yellow shirts.

Marcus Browne, on loan from Middlesbrough, had already sent one shot screeching across Karl Darlow’s goal when he found himself one on one with the Newcastle keeper. The shot was smothered. Then, just before the finish, as St James’ Park steeled itself for embarrassment, Nathan Holland went clear.

He could feel a defender on his shoulder when he shot and once more Darlow saved. Not since 2006 have Newcastle made the fifth round of the FA Cup. They are in tomorrow’s draw but that is their only consolation.

As upsets go, it was not quite on the scale of the 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in the League Cup that Karl Robinson oversaw when he was in charge of Milton Keynes Dons but the Oxford manager said he would dream of those missed chances.

‘The last thought in my mind as I go to sleep will be ‘what if’,” he said. “Brownie is such a talent but his finishing is useless. He needs a bit of calmness in the final third and that is something only age will give him.’

For Newcastle’s players, booed off by a capacity crowd, the punishment will be the cancellation of a week off to prepare for the replay. Tyneside had responded to the reduced ticket prices and the calls that the FA Cup mattered to Newcastle in a way it had not done before under the ownership of Mike Ashley – who thought the competition a distraction – by packing St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce sounded almost ashamed that their enthusiasm had been met by a performance that represented no more than a shrug of the shoulders. If a takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund is in the offing, this was a warning the potential new owners might like to try before they buy.

‘We will be better when we go to Oxford because we could not be any worse,’ Bruce reflected. ‘From the first minute to the last we were never good enough in possession. Our whole demeanour was not right.

‘I could give you many excuses but for a big crowd who have come and played their part, we have not done enough. We have just huffed and puffed all day. I am disappointed not to have sent the crowd home in raptures because to get 50,000 for Oxford is quite remarkable. I have enough worries of my own without these (takeover) stories circulating.’

With Nabil Bentaleb playing his first game for Newcastle and afflicted by a debutant’s caution and Sean Longstaff out of sorts, Newcastle’s midfield was ponderous.

When DeAndre Yedlin failed to control a routine pass and saw it go out of play, you could hear Bruce give a sigh of exasperation. St James’ Park was full but it was not noisy.

The electricity on the pitch was provided by Allan Saint-Maximin, who is reminiscent of early Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. There are plenty of tricks and flashes of skill but not much of an indication that he recognises there are 10 team-mates on the pitch.

Chris Waddle, who had thrilled a different generation of Newcastle fans, commented that the Frenchman had been too often forced to defend. This, then, was his chance and although he forced Oxford’s keeper, Simon Eastwood, into his only save of the first half, Saint-Maximin was substituted well before the end.

Twice after the interval, Joelinton put the ball in the net, twice he was ruled offside. The Brazilian’s afternoon had begun with a serious clash of heads with Oxford’s young defender, Rob Dickie, which required eight stitches. Dickie, too, had his head bandaged.

It is a football cliché that anyone who plays on with a head injury is called a hero but the way the 23-year-old marshalled his defence and kept Newcastle at bay was worthy of the term.