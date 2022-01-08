Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1: The Toon have been knocked out of the FA Cup after a ‘pathetic’ loss to League One minnows.

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1: The Toon have been knocked out of the FA Cup following a ‘pathetic’ defeat to League One minnows.

As League One Cambridge knocked out Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup at St James’ Park, Joe Ironside crashed Kieron Trippier’s party.

The England full-back made his Magpies debut in the third-round tie just a day after completing his transfer from Atletico Madrid, but his arrival was marred by more misery for Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

With 56 minutes gone, Ironside took advantage of some shoddy defending to score the game’s only goal, and Newcastle, who had earlier had strikes by Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy correctly ruled out for offside, were unable to respond in front of a bumper crowd of 51,395.

The performance was dubbed ‘pathetic’ by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer.

Gary Lineker shared a photo on Twitter of Shearer, who appeared enraged as he tried to prepare for the BBC’s coverage of Hull’s match against Everton.

“Well done Cambridge,” Shearer said in response to the photo.

NUFC is a pathetic team.”

The visitors, who are currently 16th in the third tier, had a memorable afternoon as goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov made a string of fine saves, one of which was a stunning effort to keep out Joelinton’s injury-time header.

Trippier was vocal as well as physical as the Premier League side’s promising start was derailed by a series of errors, and the Magpies were fortunate not to be punished for a lapse in concentration that allowed visiting full-back George Williams a free header from a 16th-minute short corner.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who had earlier dragged a shot wide, was unable to find the target when he met Murphy’s cross at full-stretch two minutes later, and he just missed getting on the end of Joelinton’s stabbed 21st-minute pass as the home side began to find a rhythm.

Mitov did well to save Murphy’s curling effort from Saint-Maximin’s clever pass, but he had no trouble handling Joelinton’s header from a Ryan Fraser corner.

The Magpies were dominating possession for the first time in 12 days, but squandered much of it with a series of aimless crosses that caused little trouble for the visitors’ defense.

However, Mitov had to make quick saves from Saint-Maximin and Murphy on either side of a Schar strike that was correctly disallowed.

Meanwhile, both referee Michael Salisbury and VAR official Peter Bankes had given last man Matt Ritchie the benefit of the doubt following an untidy challenge on Harvey Knibbs.

Mitov had to perform admirably after that…

