Newcastle 1 Watford 1: Joao Pedro’s late equalizer cancels out Saint-Maximin’s stunning goal as Newcastle’s home woes continue.

After Allan Saint-Maximin’s wonderstrike had lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three for 39 minutes, JOAO PEDRO’s 88th minute header left Newcastle pig sick.

Saint-Maximin skipped past two challenges and fired an unstoppable effort past Ben Foster four minutes after the break, putting Toon on the verge of their biggest win of the season.

But, just when they needed it the most, their shaky defense bit them again.

Kiki Femenia, a Hornets sub, drove to the right by-line and delivered a good cross.

Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, however, were caught off guard when Pedro got in between them and nodded past Martin Dubravka, leaving St James’ Park stunned.

Newcastle had two weeks to sign a new centre-back and were made to pay the price for failing to do so.

Watford’s six-match losing streak comes to an end with a point, keeping Claudio Ranieri’s side just above the relegation zone.

Wood, a new £25 million striker, was thrown in right away to make his league debut alongside Kieran Trippier.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

Eddie Howe’s most important decision came at left-back, where he chose Paul Dummet over Matt Ritchie and the returning Jamal Lewis, making his first appearance since May after a nasty calf injury.

Hassane Kamara, Samir, and Edo Kayembe all made their debuts for Ranieri, who also brought back Ben Foster and star man Emmanuel Dennis.

Before this six-pointer, Tyneside was collectively bricking it, with Alan Shearer tweeting yesterday morning: “Just get three points.

Find a way to succeed.

“All I want is to win.”

Howe was never going to say it, but Trippier declared in the matchday programme, “It’s a must-win game, everyone knows that.”

Toon was in charge from the start, and his strategy was straightforward: get it wide and whip it into the Wood-filled mixer.

But, aside from a few half-chances, the Magpies’ new striker barely got a look in the first half.

Trippier’s set-piece delivery was consistently spot-on, but the Hornets’ backline remained solid for the most part.

Joelinton, on the other hand, had two excellent chances but stabbed Ryan Fraser’s deflected cross over the bar before firing wide unmarked at the back post soon after.

The only shot on target came from Watford, as tense, tense, and lacking in quality as the game was always going to be.

After the up-and-down Allan Saint-Maximin gave it away in the middle, their best chance fell to Josh King, but the striker fired harmlessly wide off his left peg as it opened…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.