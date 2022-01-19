Newcastle ‘agree Diego Carlos terms’ – LIVE transfer updates: Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa, Newcastle ‘agree Diego Carlos terms’ – LIVE transfer updates: Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa, Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa – LIVE transfer updates: Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa, Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa, Newcastle ‘agree Diego Carlos terms’ – LIVE transfer updates: Lu

THE JANUARY TRANSFER SEASON HAS BEGUN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is said to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are planning a bid for Luis Suarez.

SunSport has learned that no bid has been made.

Newcastle are also closing in on the signing of Diego Carlos, a key defender from Sevilla.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Mbappe package and Haaland

Real Madrid is preparing a £292 million transfer package to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

According to Marca, Real is putting together the funds to cover transfer fees, agent fees, and player wages in order to fund the two moves.

When Mbappe’s PSG contract expires at the end of the season, he appears to be destined for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are keeping an eye on Haaland as well, but the Norwegian international is expected to face a tough competition for his services.

I don’t want to be tchou

Chelsea’s pursuit of Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, who is valued at £50 million, has received a boost.

That’s because, according to Football London, Premier League rivals Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race.

Instead, United is focusing on Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig and Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tchouameni has made an impression in Ligue 1, earning comparisons to N’Golo Kante.

Good day, football fans!

Other Premier League clubs are said to have approached Andreas Christensen, but he will turn them down out of respect for Chelsea.

Despite the Blues’ best efforts, the 25-year-old defender’s contract expires in June and he appears increasingly likely to leave.

Although a number of clubs are interested in signing the Dane, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future via Twitter.

Several Premier League clubs have approached Christensen about a summer transfer, according to him.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the frontrunners for his signature, but the centre-back wants to respect Chelsea and will not consider a proposal from any English club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is said to have received a second offer for defender Diego Carlos…

