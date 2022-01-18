Newcastle and Leicester are reportedly interested in signing Christian Eriksen and could compete with Brentford for his services.

Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Christian Eriksen and may compete with Brentford for his services.

NEWCASTLE UNITED and Leicester City are ready to beat Brentford to Christian Eriksen’s signature.

Following a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, the attacker was fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

Despite having ‘died for five minutes’ last summer, the 29-year-old has no fear of collapsing again.

And he’s dead set on returning to Denmark in time for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Inter Milan terminated his contract last month because footballers with an ICD are banned from playing in Italy.

The device monitors his heart rate and, if necessary, delivers shocks to his heart.

In recent weeks, he has been training with Swiss minnows Chiasso to maintain his fitness as a number of clubs plot a move for the free agent.

Brentford are willing to offer him a contract until the end of the season in order to bring the ex-Tottenham striker back to the Premier League.

Newcastle and Leicester, according to The Times, are also interested in signing the star.

Despite Antonio Conte’s openness to Eriksen returning to Spurs, they claim it is currently “not a possible destination.”

“It was fantastic to see him on the pitch, kicking a ball,” Conte said.

“What happened this summer was awful, awful, awful for the people who worked with him and knew him.”

“I was terrified at the time.”

And now, to see him ready to play football once more is fantastic news.

The door, I believe, is always open for Christian.”

Brentford are still in talks with Eriksen and have offered him a contract that runs until the end of the season, with the option to extend it for another year.

However, it appears that he and his representatives are prepared to weigh all of their options before deciding on his next location.

