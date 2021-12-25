Newcastle are attempting to steal Boubacar Kamara from Chelsea and Manchester United with a £10 million January transfer swoop.

With a £10 million January transfer swoop, Newcastle hopes to steal Boubacar Kamara from Chelsea and Manchester United.

NEWCASTLE are making a last-ditch attempt to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, despite Premier League rivals’ best efforts.

The Toon’s transfer team has scheduled meetings with Kamara’s representatives in the hopes of reaching an agreement with him before negotiating with the French giants on a fee.

The 22-year-old anchorman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, but Newcastle intend to negotiate personal terms and make a bid for him in January for up to £10 million.

Other Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, may be put off by that kind of money, as most of Kamara’s supporters prefer to wait until the summer when he can leave for nothing.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has told the owners that he wants Premier League experience, but he also thinks Kamara is too good to pass up and should be signed soon.

Steve Nickson, the Toon’s top scout, has been scouting foreign talent for months, and it’s becoming clear that the net will have to be widened, despite Howe’s preferences.

Right-back Kieran Trippier remains a major target, but wage negotiations have yet to be completed.

Megabucks Toon is being cautious about overspending and has set a price limit that will increase the cost of each signing.

Nicky Hammond, the club’s temporary transfer fixer, is now pushing for a bid for Reims striker Bilal Toure.

The 20-year-old Mali striker has been touted as a future star in France’s top flight.

This season, Toure has only scored one goal.

