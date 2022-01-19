Newcastle are ‘considering triggering Mario Balotelli’s release clause’ in a surprise move for the former Manchester City striker.

According to reports, the New York Jets are considering exercising Mario Balotelli’s release clause.

Adana Demirspor in Turkey is where the former Manchester City maverick is currently playing.

He has emerged as a surprise transfer target for the mega-rich Premier League club, according to the club’s president.

“Newcastle was considering signing Balotelli,” according to Murat Sancak, as quoted by Inside Futbol.

“However, they have yet to make an official offer.”

“In his contract, he has an out clause.”

“However, I am unable to disclose the amount of that clause.”

Sancak also revealed that an official offer ‘from Saudi Arabia’ had been received for the striker.

“We refused,” the president added.

‘We have no plans to sell,’ we stated.

Last summer, Balotelli, 31, joined newly promoted Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

In 20 appearances this season, he has eight goals and four assists, helping his team to sixth place and a place in the European playoffs.

Balotelli made his name at Inter Milan before spending two and a half years at Manchester City, where he made as many headlines off the field as on it.

He spent time at both Milan and Liverpool, scoring 21 goals in 70 appearances in the Premier League.

The 36-cap Italy international then spent a season each with Nice, Marseille, Brescia, and Monza.

Newcastle have cash to spend following their Saudi-backed takeover earlier this season.

To bolster their squad as they fight to avoid relegation, they spent £12 million on Kieran Trippier and met Chris Wood’s £25 million Burnley release clause.

