Newcastle are ‘in a transfer race’ for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested.

NEWCASTLE have joined a long list of clubs interested in signing Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

The Magpies are “in the running” for the 22-year-old, according to Portuguese media outlet Record.

They do, however, face competition from Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Athletico Madrid, and Manchester City.

Benfica has made it clear that they do not want to lose their young starlet during the winter transfer window.

If the striker leaves in January, he will almost certainly only be sold for the amount of his release clause, which is currently €150 million.

Nunez has had a strong season for Benfica, making 15 appearances and scoring eight goals and assisting on two others.

He has played six times for Uruguay, scoring twice.

After joining Benfica for €24 million from Almeria last year, the youngster became the club’s most expensive player.

Nunez is expected to be the most expensive sale in the club’s history, according to manager Jorge Jesus.

“He was Benfica’s most expensive purchase, and when there isn’t a pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale,” Jesus said in an interview with SportTV in 2020.

“He’ll be a world-class athlete.”

“Unfortunately for me, I’m afraid I’m going to lose him soon.”

Since the £300 million takeover, Newcastle has shown an interest in a number of European stars.

St James’ Park has been linked with a move for Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey, Donny Van De Beek, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

According to reports, the Magpies will hand over £50 million to new manager Eddie Howe in the January transfer window.