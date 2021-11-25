Newcastle are ‘in a transfer race’ for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested.

Newcastle United are reportedly chasing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested.

NEWCASTLE has joined a long list of clubs interested in signing Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

The Magpies are “in the running” for the 22-year-old, according to Portuguese news outlet Record.

However, they face stiff competition from Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Athletico Madrid, and Manchester City, among others.

Benfica has made it clear that they do not want to lose their young starlet during the winter transfer window.

If the striker leaves in January, he will almost certainly only be sold for his €150 million release clause.

Nunez has made 15 appearances for Benfica this season, scoring eight goals and assisting on two others.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

He’s played six times for Uruguay so far, scoring twice.

After arriving from Almeria for €24 million last year, the youngster became Benfica’s most expensive player.

Nunez is expected to be the most expensive sale in the club’s history, according to manager Jorge Jesus.

“He was Benfica’s most expensive purchase, and when there isn’t a pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale,” Jesus said in an interview with SportTV in 2020.

“He’ll be one of the best players in the world.”

“Unfortunately for me, I’m afraid I’m going to lose him soon.”

Since the announcement of the £300 million takeover, Newcastle has shown an interest in a number of European players.

St James’ Park has been linked with a move for Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey, Donny Van De Beek, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

According to reports, the Magpies will hand over around £50 million to new manager Eddie Howe in the January transfer window.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]