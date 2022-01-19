Newcastle are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker, who wants to help Newcastle’s Premier League survival bid.

NEWCASTLE are reportedly in talks with Mitchel Bakker of Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Mail, Eddie Howe is closing in on a deal for the Dutch left-back, who has only been in Germany for six months.

Bakker joined Leverkusen for £8.5 million from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Newcastle is willing to pay a high price for the highly rated Holland U21 international.

Bakker played 40 times for PSG last season but was deemed surplus to requirements after Nuno Mendes was signed from Sporting Lisbon.

For new club Leverkusen, he has only made seven appearances.

And they’re willing to make Bakker the club’s third signing under the new Saudi ownership.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Burnley striker Chris Wood have both signed new contracts.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is still linked with a number of other players as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Diego Carlos, a Sevilla centre-back, is close to signing a contract after reaching an agreement on personal terms.

Jesse Lingard, a winger who wants to leave Manchester United this month, has also received a loan bid.

Mario Balotelli, an ex-Premier League striker, could be on his way out in a surprise move.

Newcastle, on the other hand, has come up empty-handed in their pursuit of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has angered Juventus by rejecting a move to St James’ Park.

