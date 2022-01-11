Newcastle are in talks with Monaco to sign defender Benoit Badiashile, but the defender’s injury could make the £33 million deal more difficult.’

According to reports, Newcastle have begun talks with Monaco about signing injured defender Benoit Badiashile.

The Magpies sent representatives to meet the Ligue 1 giants’ hierarchy over the weekend, according to L’Equipe, and are willing to spend €40 million (£33 million) on Badiashile.

The Toon’s bid has been hampered by a major setback, as the centre-back suffered a muscle injury against Nantes on Sunday and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Due to the fact that his team has conceded the joint-highest number of goals in the Premier League this season, manager Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defense during the January transfer window.

Newcastle have turned their attention to the 20-year-old Frenchman after their bid for Lille star Sven Botman fell through. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have turned their attention to the 20-year-old Frenchman after their bid for Lille star Sven Botman fell through.

The club’s mega-rich owners, however, are up against Premier League rivals West Ham and Wolves.

“Newcastle are interested in Benoit Badiashile after the Botman deal fell through,” Romano tweeted.

West Ham United are also keen.

There has yet to be an agreement.

“Based on today’s medical tests, AS Monaco anticipates Badiashile returning to the team in 2-3 weeks.”

Understanding the next steps will require a good sense of timing.”

This follows Romano’s recent claim that Newcastle’s bid for highly rated defender Botman is “off” because cash-strapped Lille will stand firm despite their financial difficulties.

The French champions regard the Dutch international as “untouchable,” and will begin contract negotiations in the summer.

“Lille’s position on Sven Botman remains unchanged,” Romano wrote on Facebook.

“He’s invincible, and his future will be decided over the summer.”

“Make a deal with Newcastle.”

