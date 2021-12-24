Newcastle are interested in Ighalo, while Phillips has pledged his allegiance to Leeds. Chelsea are interested in Kimpembe, and Ferran Torres has agreed to a £55 million transfer to Barcelona.

Newcastle want Ighalo, Phillips pledges his allegiance to Leeds, Chelsea are interested in Kimpembe, and Ferran Torres is set to join Barcelona for £55 million.

NEWCASTLE are reportedly interested in signing Odion Ighalao in January.

The 32-year-old ex-Manchester United striker now plays for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, where he is the league’s top scorer with nine goals this season.

Kalvin Phillips has confirmed he will stay at Leeds United and will sign a new contract if the club offers him one tomorrow.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Chelsea is planning a raid on Paris Saint-Germain for defender Presnel Kimpembe.

While at PSG, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel was in charge of the centre-back.

According to L’Equipe, the German boss wants Kimpembe, 26, to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract next summer and expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

The transfer window opens on January 1 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Buffon is interested in playing in Mexico or the Major League Soccer.

Before he hangs up his gloves for good, Gianluigi Buffon wants to play in North America.

Next month, the Italian will turn 44, but he still wants to improve and play on a regular basis.

Last summer, he returned to Parma, the club where he began his career, but he could be in for even bigger adventures.

‘I’d like to play in Mexico or the United States, but if I had the Champions League, I’d have already stopped,’ Buffon said to TUDN.

"I'd like to perform in either Mexico or the United States."

“These are things I’d like to try, but we’ll see how it goes.”

“If you ask me what I plan to do in the future, the truth is that I don’t know whether I’ll be a manager or a coach yet.”

Knowing myself, all I want to do now is keep improving.

“My competitive spirit is kept alive by not winning the Champions League.”

“Perhaps if I’d won the Champions League, I’d have retired by now because I’d have no more important goals to achieve.”

Buffon has won 28 trophies in his career, including the World Cup, but he has yet to win a Champions League medal.

With Ronaldo, Juventus’ DNA was lost, according to Buffon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to blame for Juventus’ ‘losing their DNA’ and team ethic, according to Gianluigi Buffon.

During Ron’s 2018-21 season, legendary goalkeeper Buffon claims that the Italian champions were no longer a team that was pulling harder and fighting for their spots.

