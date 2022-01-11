Newcastle are interested in signing Marouane Fellaini in January, but the former Manchester United midfielder is also wanted in Dubai, Turkey, and Qatar.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Marouane Fellaini in January, but the former Manchester United midfielder is also wanted by clubs in Dubai, Turkey, and Qatar.

According to reports, Newcastle is keeping an eye on Marouane Fellaini, a former Manchester United and Everton midfielder.

Fellaini of Shandong Luneng is one of the Magpies’ top targets, according to La Derniere Heure, as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his midfield.

However, Galatasaray and Besiktas of Turkey are also interested in signing the midfielder during the January transfer window.

This month, clubs in Qatar and Dubai have shown interest in the former Belgium international.

Since joining Shandong from United in 2019, Fellaini has racked up 30 goals and six assists in 80 appearances in the Chinese Super League.

The 34-year-old has 11 years of Premier League experience.

Everton signed the Belgian in 2008 from Standard Liege, and he has 33 goals in 177 appearances across all competitions.

Fellaini left Everton in 2013 to rejoin David Moyes at Old Trafford, where he had previously worked.

In 177 appearances with the Red Devils, the versatile midfielder scored 22 goals and added 12 assists.

Newcastle United have made a strong start to this year’s January transfer window, as their new mega-rich owners attempt to save the club from relegation.

Following a £12 million deal with Atletico Madrid, the Tyneside giants have already signed Kieran Trippier.

Trippier was the club’s first signing in its new Saudi era, and more are expected to follow.

