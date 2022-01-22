Newcastle are leading the chase for James Tarkowski, but will need a substantial offer from Burnley, who are still bitter about Chris Wood’s departure.

Newcastle are leading the race for James Tarkowski, but they’ll need a big offer from Burnley, who are still bitter about Chris Wood’s departure.

As their two main rivals back off, Newcastle’s chances of landing James Tarkowski are improving.

Eddie Howe wants the imposing Burnley centre-back to join his fight for survival, and he’ll make a tempting offer to persuade the Clarets to let him join Chris Wood at the Toon.

Burnley are willing to accept a bid and are currently the only team in the race, as West Ham have moved on and Leicester are focusing on a short-term loan solution.

Clarets fans and manager Sean Dyche, on the other hand, may be disappointed to see another of their star players depart.

After the Magpies activated a clause in his Clarets’ contract, Wood, 30, signed a 212-year deal.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought it would be triggered,” he said.

“You’re only worth what the club is willing to pay for you.”

That’s the way it is if Newcastle thought I was worth that much.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“You never know, you might look back in six months and say it was a great deal and it was all worth it.”

“I’m not bothered by the deal’s number in that sense.”

“I don’t feel too old — I still have a lot to give and am in my prime.”

Despite interest from Spanish clubs and the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Swedish right-back Emil Krafth is willing to stay and fight for his spot.

Burnley are interested in signing Welsh veteran Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, but he preferred Crystal Palace.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.