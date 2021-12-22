Newcastle are leading the race for Joe Rodon’s signature, with Tottenham likely to let the defender go on loan in January.

NEWCASTLE are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham defender Joe Rodon, who is out of favour at the moment.

Since his £11 million transfer from Swansea in 2020, the Welshman has only appeared 20 times for Spurs.

Spurs are willing to let the defender leave on loan in January, according to the Telegraph, with Newcastle one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The Magpies are fighting to stay in the Premier League, and they’re in desperate need of reinforcements after the weekend’s defensive display against champions Manchester City.

Eddie Howe’s team conceded a goal in comedic fashion.

Ciaran Clarke, a centre-back, let Joao Cancelo’s cross go over his head, hoping that keeper Martin Dbravka would claim it.

However, City defender Ruben Dias was first on the scene and took advantage of the blunder.

Newcastle are three points behind 17th place, but most of their relegation rivals have a game or two on them, putting them in jeopardy of being relegated.

Brighton, on the other hand, could pose a serious threat to their pursuit of Rodon.

The Seagulls started the season well, but have gone winless in their last 11 Premier League games.

According to The Times, boss Graham Potter wants Rodon on board to help stop the bleeding.

