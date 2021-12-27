Newcastle are planning a £17 million transfer for Barcelona outcast Umtiti, with the Spanish giants desperate to get Umtiti’s £220k salary off their books.

Newcastle are planning a £17 million transfer for Barcelona’s outcast Umtiti, with the Catalan club desperate to get Umtiti’s £220k wages off their books.

Samuel Umtiti, the World Cup winner and Barcelona misfit, has emerged as a £17 million target for relegation-threatened Newcastle.

With successive managers at the cash-strapped Spanish giants, the 28-year-old defender has fallen out of favor.

They’re also desperate to get rid of Umtiti’s £220,000-a-week salary.

However, following a takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium, the Toon could be one of the few clubs willing to spend big on the France international defender.

In order to drag Newcastle out of the relegation zone, Eddie Howe desperately needs experienced reinforcements in the January transfer window.

With the Magpies conceding more goals than any other team in the division, shoring up a shaky defense is a top priority.

And, after being abused by Catalan fans for refusing to accept a salary cut, a move to the Premier League could be beneficial to all parties.

Previous interest in Umtiti from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League faded as the player struggled to find a regular spot in the Barcelona team.

And the glory of a World Cup winner’s medal for France in 2018 – in which he scored the game-winning goal in the semi-final – is quickly fading.

Umtiti has also been linked with AC Milan and Benfica, while Newcastle has been linked with Lille’s Dutch defender Sven Botman in the past.

However, given his recent injury history and lack of game time in La Liga, Umtiti would be considered a bit of a risk on such a large investment.

