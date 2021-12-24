Newcastle are planning January transfers for two defenders, including Lille’s Sven Botman, in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation.

NEWCASTLE are looking to strengthen their backline in January in order to avoid relegation, and Lille centre-back Sven Botman is their top target.

Following their £300 million takeover in October, the Magpies intend to splash the cash in the New Year.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently 19th in the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety after winning just once in their first 18 games.

Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals than any other team this season, with the Toon preparing to strengthen their defense.

Lille’s No. 1 priority is Lille’s Botman, 21, despite the fact that the Dutch youth international could cost up to £40 million.

Newcastle has reportedly approached Lille in Ligue 1 about bringing him to St James’ Park, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“Newcastle are planning to sign one or two centre backs in January,” he said on Twitter.

“Dutch defender Sven Botman remains at the top of the list, awaiting a response from Lille on the final fee.”

Howe wants to sign a full-back in the upcoming transfer window, according to Romano.

“Newcastle are also looking for a new right-back,” he added.

“This is a work in progress.”

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid has been heavily linked with a return to England, with reports suggesting he is available for £15 million.

Though it has been reported that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing the ex-Burnley striker.

Newcastle are also rumored to be considering a loan move for Spurs centre-back Joe Rodon.

Under Antonio Conte, the Wales international has only played once in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is valued at £15 million and is looking for a way out of Anfield due to a lack of playing time.

