Newcastle are preparing a new Darwin Nunez transfer attack and may spend £50 million on the Benfica striker.

Due to the injury to CALLUM WILSON, Newcastle are in desperate need of a goal threat before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Newcastle are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a replacement for the injured striker.

Earlier this month, the Toon were linked with a £50 million bid for the Uruguayan international.

Newcastle are reportedly ‘tightening’ their grip on the 22-year-old striker, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Eddie Howe and his team had been willing to spend £40 million on the striker, but their desperate need for goals has forced them to increase their offer to £50 million.

Benfica, on the other hand, is hesitant to let their star player go, especially so early in the season.

Nunez has scored 18 goals in just 23 appearances this season across all competitions, including three goals in six Champions League appearances.

There are also suggestions that the club is attempting to ‘hype the value’ of Nunez in order to obtain the highest possible fee.

According to reports, the Portuguese club is waiting for Atletico Madrid to make a move in order to demand a higher fee.

The striker’s price is thought to have been set at an ‘unrealistic’ level by the club.

Benfica is hoping that Atletico Madrid will sell Joao Felix in order to fund a move for Nunez, who would follow Felix’s lead and switch to Atletico Madrid.

However, with Wilson ruled out for two months, Howe is pleading with his bosses for front-line reinforcements.

Although Wilson’s absence necessitates the addition of new players at the top of the pitch, Kieran Trippier has already been signed for £12m.

Especially after the Magpies were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Cambridge and are currently languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone, with only one win all season.

This month, Newcastle has been linked with a number of strikers, with Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said to be the top target.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on getting the star’s £350,000-a-week salary off their wage bill following his spat with manager Mikel Arteta.

