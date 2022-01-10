Newcastle are set to face transfer frustration as their search for a striker continues, with Burnley ready to reject any and all bids for Chris Wood.

Burnley are ready to reject all bids for Chris Wood, putting Newcastle’s striker search on hold.

BURNLEY are ready to reject any relegation rivals’ bids for striker Chris Wood this month.

On Friday, the Magpies strengthened their survival bid by signing full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million.

They’re now looking at the Kiwi forward as a way to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

On December 27, Newcastle’s leading scorer Callum Wilson tore his calf against Manchester United.

After their FA Cup shock 1-0 defeat at home to Cambridge, manager Howe confirmed the extent of the damage.

“He had a scan,” he explained.

He’ll be out for eight weeks, I believe.

“At this point, new signings would instill new confidence in the team.

“I’m crossing my fingers.”

Burnley, on the other hand, are in a scrap of their own and believe Wood will be crucial if they are to avoid relegation.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

They also have no intention of bolstering one of the clubs vying for survival with them in the coming months.

Wood, 30, has only scored three Premier League goals this season, but he has scored in double figures in each of his four previous seasons at Turf Moor.

That’s why the former Leeds striker has popped up on Howe’s radar, who is desperate to improve his team’s chances of staying up.

Burnley’s long-serving defensive pair of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have also been linked with Newcastle.

If any offers come in between now and the end of the month, however, Burnley’s stance is likely to remain unchanged.

Tarkowski, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and will most likely leave on a free transfer after six years with the Lancashire club.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.