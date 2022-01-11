Newcastle are set to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood, while other deals are making ‘good progress.’

The Magpies are close to completing their next major signing, with the club’s management desperate to improve their chances of surviving.

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Burnley striker Chris Wood, which will have major implications for their Premier League survival bid.

Wood was scheduled to fly to Newcastle on Tuesday evening for a medical, with the hope that the deal would be completed within the next 24 hours, allowing him to integrate into the squad before Saturday’s crucial match against Watford.

Newcastle United activated Wood’s £20 million release clause, strengthening the club after Callum Wilson was ruled out until March and weakening a major relegation rival in Burnley.

The New Zealand international has three goals this season, but has scored in double figures in each of his previous Premier League campaigns – and Newcastle’s owners’ priority is the short-term survival mission, as evidenced by the pivot to tried and tested top-flight experience.

“In the coming months, the only priority is to stay in the Premier League.”

“The rest can wait,” a senior source told me.

And the deal for Wood, who was another of Eddie Howe’s targets, demonstrates a level of realism in their recruitment thinking and the importance of remaining in the top division.

Wood, who is 30 years old, will relish the opportunity to join Newcastle, and while the move will weaken Burnley, the eight-figure transfer fee will be re-invested to help the club avoid relegation.

The Magpies are reportedly making “good progress” on other deals, according to sources.

They are looking for a center-back and are likely to sign another striker, with Stade Reims’ Hugo Ekitike, a 19-year-old forward, also on their radar.

Lille, on the other hand, has made it clear that priority target Sven Botman will not be sold.

Newcastle Chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan watched his team lose in the FA Cup on Saturday and approved more spending for the weekend.

