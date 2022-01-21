Newcastle are willing to pay Diego Carlos £110,000 per week, but are in a transfer battle with a second Premier League club.

Newcastle are willing to pay Diego Carlos £110,000 per week, but are up against a second Premier League club in the transfer market.

NEWCASTLE are closing in on a deal for Sevilla’s Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, but they now face competition from a Premier League rival.

The Magpies have already had two bids for the Sevilla midfielder rejected, but according to Sky Sports, they have made a new offer of £30 million for him.

However, another Premier League club, which has yet to be named, has matched this number.

A Serie A club has also made a bid for Carlos, but it is said to be less than the sums offered by both English clubs.

Despite the transfer rumors, the 28-year-old has reportedly requested to leave Sevilla, and the Magpies have already agreed personal terms worth €7 million per year, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Despite the fact that Carlos is the main target, Newcastle will not pay more than the player is worth.

Following the £300 million Saudi takeover, the club has been eyeing a number of players.

Sven Botman was also a target, but they were unable to match Lille’s asking price.

The same thing happened with Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile, who is worth around £35 million.

To keep his side in the Premier League, Eddie Howe has been looking for defensive reinforcements.

The Magpies are in danger of relegation after collecting only 12 points from their first 20 games of the season, putting them in 19th place in the table.

In the January transfer window, they have already brought in Kieran Tripper from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.