Newcastle boss Bruce expresses concern at contract wrangle with brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff

Steve Bruce fears losing Matty Longstaff amid the Newcastle midfielder’s ongoing contract wrangle.

The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is now free to talk to foreign clubs.

Matty Longstaff, younger brother of teammate Sean, made his first-team debut against Manchester United in October and scored the winning goal.

But talk of a new deal in the wake of his breakthrough has never materialised, and Bruce said: ‘It’s a concern for us all, of course it is. I hope we can get that tied up, I really do.

‘But they’ve got the power these days, the players. We see it often now, with young players as well.

‘I hope there’s a bit of common sense. There’s nobody, at 19, played more games than him.’

The Magpies would be due a compensation package of just £400,000 should he move to a club outside the UK.

Sean Longstaff has also been in talks over a new deal but there has been little progress, and Bruce added: ‘Look, we always want to keep your best young players, especially if they’re Geordies, of course. Let’s hope they both get tied up.’

Matty Longstaff’s deal runs out on July 1 but Sean is currently tied down to a contract until 2022.

Longstaff only made his senior debut under Steve Bruce in the Carabao Cup in August, and scored a memorable winner against Manchester United two months later.

The 19-year-old has gone on to make 11 appearances this season, and scored three times in that period.

His second strike for the club was also against Manchester United, the first goal in a 4-1 defeat, before he netted in the FA Cup victory over Rochdale.

He was also capped for the first time by England Under-20s in November, in a 4-0 victory over Portugal.