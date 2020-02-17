Newcastle boss Steve Bruce ‘pushing for new Andy Carroll contract’ despite injury record

Steve Bruce is reportedly keen to secure Andy Carroll’s future on Tyneside and is pushing for the veteran striker to be handed a new deal.

Carroll rejoined his boyhood club Newcastle in the summer after being released by West Ham, though an injury-hampered spell has seen the emotional return rather limited.

Despite making just four Premier League starts since his homecoming, Bruce wants Carroll to sign on the dotted line once more, as report the Northern Echo.

Carroll penned a short-term one-year deal in the summer of 2019, meaning he will once again become a free agent at the season’s end.

He is yet to score since making the switch back to the North East, and has found his opportunities limited when fit.

Bruce is said to be impressed with Carroll’s conduct, both on the pitch as a player and also behind the scenes around the club.

Carroll’s understanding of the club and deep-rooted ties to Newcastle are reported to be large factors behind Bruce’s determination to see another deal signed off.

This season Carroll secured his return by agreeing to a pay-as-you-play deal, in order for Newcastle to manage their finances.

Any potential fresh deal would also follow this system, giving encouragement to the player to show his fitness.