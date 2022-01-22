Newcastle, Everton, and Wolves are vying for Man United outcast Donny van de Beek in a three-way transfer battle.

Newcastle, Everton, and Wolves are vying for Man United outcast Donny van de Beek in a three-way transfer squabble.

For the most part, the midfielder has been a liability on the bench this season.

The three Premier League clubs, according to Algemeen Dagblad, have been in talks about signing Van De Beek.

After failing to impress interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Van de Beek’s situation at United has become “more and more hopeless.”

However, with the Dutchman embroiled in a fight with two agents, a January move could be ruled out.

Van De Beek attempted to switch agents after former agent Guido Albers failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

Van De Beek attempted to form a partnership with Ali Dursun, who represents Frenkie de Jong, Victor Lindelof, and other well-known actors.

However, due to a signed contract, he is committed to Albers until July.

Albers could earn commission despite the dispute if a move is made during the winter window.

United may also try to prevent Van De Beek from leaving, as the midfielder is regarded as an important member of the squad.

The Red Devils are two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United, whom they will face on Saturday.

