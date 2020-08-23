Newcastle fans can’t believe it as flop Luuk De Jong scores TWO stunning headers for Sevilla in Europa League win

NEWCASTLE fans cannot believe that Sevilla star Luuk De Jong is the same player who flopped for them – although one cheeky Magpie claimed he learned a lot from Shola Ameobi.

The 29-year–old striker endured a miserable time on Tyneside during a loan spell back in 2014.

He left the North East having failed to hit the target in his 12 appearances for the club.

Many of the St James’ Park faithful would not have backed on hearing about him again, but the Dutchman has found himself back in the headlines this week.

He came off the bench to grab the winner as Sevilla defeated Manchester United 2-1 last weekend to seal their place in the Europa League Final.

And after his efforts were rewarded with a start in the final, he backed up his manager’s faith with a brilliant first half double as Sevilla beat Inter 3-2.

Romelu Lukaku scored after just five minutes to continue his impressive run of form this season.

But De Jong first grabbed the equaliser against Inter a superb diving header to meet a Jesus Navas cross.

He then rose again to head Ever Banega’s delivery beyond Samir Handanovic’s dive and into the far corner to give his side the lead.

Diego Godin hit back for Inter just before the break to leave the game in the balance.

And with the match looking like it was going to extra-time, it was heartbreak for Lukaku who inadvertently deflected in Diego Carlos’ bicycle kick late on.

The pair of goals made it 122 in 250 appearances since De Jong’s fateful spell at Newcastle – and the Premier League side’s supporters did not hide their amazement at their former forward’s exploits:

And they say Luke De Jong didn’t learn anything from playing with Shola Ameobi during his time at Newcastle… #EuropaLeagueFinal

Luuk de jong stinks it up at Newcastle and is now I’m a Europa league final and scored twice… he might be it

Remember when Luuk De Jong wasn’t good enough to play for Newcastle? 🙃

This De Jong fella who has scored twice, is that the same De Jong who played a season at Newcastle without scoring? #SEVINT

Luuk De Jong got no goals in 12 appearances at Newcastle but has score 3 in the last 2 for Sevilla in both the UEL Semis and Finals

Luuk de Jong couldn’t hit a barn door for Newcastle and now he’s about to win the Europa Cup with Sevilla. haha… ha… …ha… #bbcfootball