Newcastle: Five things on the new owners’ to-do list

The other side of this situation has been covered excellently by F365 alumni Nick Miller, over on the Totally Football Show‘s website. For a more circumspect overview of the moral implication of Newcastle United’s takeover, then James Montague’s Twitter feed is also essential reading, as is The Billionaires’ Club, his book on the wave of foreign investment into the Premier League over the past decade.

Football365 also covered the ethical mechanics here, for those who want to approach it from that perspective first.

Nevertheless, this is still a sporting story with footballing implications. Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling the club, but even with him gone Newcastle remains a husk of an organisation in need of urgent and dramatic reinvention.

Here, we plot the first few steps forward under the new owners…

No title sponsor

The further SportsDirect’s cheap, nasty little logo spread across St James’ Park, the more indicative of the general disease it became. The fine print of the takeover is yet to be made public so who knows what the provision might be for disentangling Newcastle’s merchandising from Ashley’s company, but the visuals will be important in the immediate aftermath.

The need to rip out those awful hoardings goes without saying. The habit of presenting new signings from within an ugly pile-up of logos, insignias and branded footballs is also now mercifully at an end.

Here’s an interesting thought, though: Newcastle’s three-year agreement with FUN88 expires at the end of this season, whenever that may be, and the easiest way to indicate an abrupt break from the past would be to play 2020/21 without a shirt sponsor. In plain and simple Newcastle black and white, with red numbering and lettering on the back.

It’s an obvious trick, but it’s important. One of the more damning anecdotes from Ashley’s tenure is that commercial revenue has actually retracted. That’s likely due to a multitude of reasons, including performance on the pitch, geographical location and the team’s general lack of profile in comparison with other, more visible and fashionable clubs.

But the toxicity of the overall brand is complicit in that failure. After all, what are Newcastle’s associations? Beyond Ashley himself and the sweatshops he’s connected with, it’s payday loans, cheap tat and obscure bookmakers. That’s not so unique. It actually describes more footballing clubs than we care to acknowledge. But in concert with the public discord and acrimony, it has created a mighty image problem which will now need to be cleansed if blue-chip advertising partners are ever to engage again.

There’s no silver bullet solution to that. That’s a process which will take months and years, but the shirt is the club’s most visible property and restoring its class would be a strong start.

I won’t believe that any deal is done until they’re taking down the Sports Direct branding in the stadium, and nor should Newcastle United supporters. Many times bitten, forever shy.

— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 14, 2020

Transparency

A lot of fans will just be glad to see the back of Ashley. And many of them will be in thrall to the money and all the possibilities which come with a takeover.

Over time, though, that novelty will wear away and emphasis will return to more fundamental issues. One of Ashley’s major failings was always communication and – in particular – his use of perceived ‘yes men’ to shield himself from scrutiny was a very serious mistake.

In the beginning – no – the detail here won’t matter. Nevertheless, the more tentative fans will immediately want clarity on what the club’s structure is to be. Not just who owns what and in which percentages, but who does which job and who is responsible for the various departments.

That fans have an oversight is really important. That they feel connected is more so; one of the great successes of Fosun’s takeover at Wolves, for instance, was the role played by Jeff Shi. His position has evolved in the years since, but in the beginning he was a tangible link between the owners and the community and put a human face to their project. He was very valuable and helped to alleviate much of the initial suspicion.

Newcastle would have to replicate that dynamic. Maybe it would have to go a stage further, because the concerns about Saudi Arabian involvement at Newcastle are far more grave and the issues at Manchester City have made the world wise to what can happen without proper accountability.

Ultimately, fans are also due that respect. It’s their club and their community and being mindful of that is the difference between a takeover and a hijack.

Immediately install a sporting director

There are a couple of tropes associated with the early days of a takeover and, as entertaining as they typically are, they are to be avoided.

The most obvious of those in the great splurge that always takes place right at the beginning, with a quick influx of players who aren’t really any good but are just better than what was there. The Financial Fair Play regulations have made it much harder, but there’s still the capacity to squander money and write a few reckless contracts.

How so? Well, if this was five years ago, a club in Newcastle’s position would probably spend £60m on Theo Walcott and pay him £200,000 a week. That kind of mistake. Or the more generic variety, in which they’d play the market like a lottery winner in Vegas, doing the rest of league a favour by overpaying for players that sporting directors are only too keen to get off their wage bills.

They’d sign Michael Keane, perhaps, or make a titanic bid for Ross Barkley. They’d certainly take a run at Granit Xhaka and be tricked into thinking that Jack Wilshere’s career is recoverable.

Newcastle have to protect themselves from that kind of naivety, and that demands that they furnish themselves with a properly qualified football staff. And that they give those individuals the appropriate autonomies. That means a sporting director. That means an experienced chief executive. In time, that means analytics and data and proper scouting operations too. Some owners find it difficult to accept that having the money to buy a football club doesn’t qualify them to actually run one, so humility is very much an asset.

Why the new #NUFC regime should target a director of football. Les Ferdinand, anyone? https://t.co/mMjSHum2es

— The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) April 16, 2020

Recruitment must be properly targeted

Why not skip the bloated Robinho stage all together?

Real credibility comes from developing a coherent, central idea within a football club. That’s what makes people buy in, not a small army of 28 year-olds looking for one last big contract, but a proper direction that people can embrace.

The approach here is to be strict – to spend on potential, not reputation. Players arriving at the club should be under the age of 25, should already have well-developed professional habits and – probably most importantly – be well-suited to the environment. That sets a tone and an expectation; right from the beginning, it creates a nourishing atmosphere in which players want to compete and achieve, and not just pick up a wage.

Any strategy should also be shaped around what the local public want to see. Objective One is very much to fill the stadium again, which means fielding a team that encourages that kind of emotional investment. Half of that challenge is filling a side with players that fans can actually respond to.

That doesn’t mean that any new Newcastle have to be the finished product from their first day, just that their selling point has to be more substantial than ‘a better calibre of player’ and ‘more successful football’. A really diligent approach would take note of what these fans have reacted to in the past – who have the cult heroes been, and who was popular and why.

The game has changed and some of those characters don’t exist anymore, that’s true, but it doesn’t mean that such considerations can’t be part of the recruiting criteria. The aim obviously isn’t to find a cast of throwbacks, but to work out what resonates in that part of the world, what the local attachment to the football club is actually based on and how that can best be encouraged.

When he was first being interviewed for the Liverpool job by John Henry, Jurgen Klopp apparently spoke of the need to ‘activate the Anfield atmosphere’. Less than five years later, the success of doing exactly that is plainly clear. So, how can the same be achieved at Newcastle?

Who is their type of footballer? Their type of head coach? What are the chemicals they need to spark something similar?

People who run football clubs really don’t consider those details enough.

Be honest with Steve Bruce

Bruce is not a Premier League coach. He also doesn’t have anything like the kind of profile that any new owners with significant ambition would desire.

That’s very obvious, but there are still two ways of dealing with this. Either the issue isn’t addressed and Bruce spends the rest of the season being undermined by suggestions of his replacements – in the media, in press conferences, before, during and after games – or it’s approached more pragmatically. Be honest with him.

No matter what his abilities are, he doesn’t deserve to operate under the illusion that his job is safe for the foreseeable future. Newcastle weren’t attractive to watch under him and neither was there much evidence that he was the right man for this position in the first place, but he’s still worked hard, he still went through pre-season with these players, and there’s no reason to treat someone like a fool.

There’s no need for that pantomime. Certainly not if the club are going to spend the between period fluttering their eyelashes at every available head coach in Europe, hoping to seduce an Allegri or a Valverde.

Those stains do eventually wash out. Nobody really remembers (or cares) what happened to Mark Hughes at Manchester City or Claudio Ranieri at Chelsea, but it’s still negativity that’s better to do without and which is ultimately easy to avoid.

