Newcastle has approached Ousmane Dembele about a possible lucrative transfer, but they face competition from a second Premier League club.

Newcastle have approached Ousmane Dembele about a potentially lucrative transfer, but they face competition from another Premier League club.

Newcastle has reportedly approached Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele about a possible move to Tyneside.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season, but Xavi remains committed to re-signing him.

TWO Premier League clubs are said to be in the running for his signature after a lengthy meeting with club executives where no agreement was reached.

Newcastle is one of them, with Eddie Howe keen to make a big-name signing at St. James’ Park.

Dembele is free to begin negotiations with English clubs from Saturday, according to reports, and a possible move to Newcastle is’still open.’

“Newcastle have approached Ousmane Dembele weeks ago… but it’s not the only Premier League club,” transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

As it stands, there has been no agreement or decision.

“(hashtag)NUFC Everything is still up in the air, and things have just gotten a lot more complicated for Barca because Ousmane will -only- sign on his terms, which is crystal clear.”

Just last week, it was reported that Dembele and Barcelona had reached an agreement on personal terms for a new contract with a lower weekly wage.

However, the talks appear to have come to a halt, which is good news for Newcastle.

According to reports, the winger will only stay if he is offered the wages he wants, which could be a problem for Barca, who are currently cash-strapped.

After spending £55 million on Ferran Torres, the club may find itself short on cash when it comes to negotiating with Dembele.

Agents for Dembele are said to prefer a move for their client in order to earn a large commission fee.

Newcastle’s finances aren’t an issue, according to Romano, who claims that interested parties from the Premier League are willing to meet his demands.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Dembele, whose France teammate Anthony Martial is expected to leave in January.

It suggests that the Red Devils could be competing with an unnamed Premier League club for his signature.

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Dembele, as Antonio Conte looks to shake things up in North London.

