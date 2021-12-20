Newcastle has been given permission to speak with Dan Ashworth, the former Brighton director of football, after he was named as the club’s new director of football.

NEWCASTLE have been granted permission to speak with Brighton’s new director of football, Dan Ashworth.

The 50-year-old is high on the Magpies’ list of potential candidates, as SunSport exclusively revealed on Saturday.

After six years with the Football Association, Ashworth joined the Seagulls in 2019.

Following his impressive two years at Brighton, he has developed quite a reputation in football circles and is now being approached by Newcastle.

The Athletic reports that the south-coast side has given permission for the Toon to speak with Ashworth about the vacancy.

Newcastle has made contact, and talks with Ashworth are expected to begin soon – though a final decision may not come until after the January transfer window closes.

Brighton wants Ashworth to stay, but will not prevent him from leaving if he so desires.

If he does decide to leave, he will have to pay a severance payment.

Nolan Partners, who handled Ashworth’s last two job changes, is leading Newcastle’s search for a new director of football.

Nick Hammond, a former executive at Reading, West Bromwich Albion, and Celtic, is currently serving as a temporary consultant for Newcastle United while the club searches for a permanent director of football.

While Ashworth is expected to begin talks with the Geordie outfit, he is far from the only option.

Frank McParland, a close adviser to Toon director Amanda Staveley who has worked at Liverpool, Brentford, Rangers, and Nottingham Forest, is another name mentioned.

Victor Orta, Leeds’ Spanish director of football, is also in the mix.

Following their £300 million Saudi takeover, Newcastle are prepared to spend big on players and staff.

Unpopular manager Steve Bruce was fired as one of the first decisions made by the new owners.

Last month, former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was named as the new head coach.

Newcastle, on the other hand, has only one win in their first 17 games in the Premier League.

They are currently in 19th place, three points from safety, as we approach the busy Christmas season.

