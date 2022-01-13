Newcastle has been told to pay £37.5 million for giant Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, as the Toon seek a centre-back desperately.

Newcastle United has been told that they must pay £37.5 million for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Toon manager Eddie Howe is on the lookout for two centre-backs to bolster his team’s shaky defense.

Newcastle are also interested in Sevilla’s Diego Carlos, following the rejection of a second bid for Lille’s Sven Botman.

Milenkovic, a 24-year-old Serb who joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade for £4.25 million in 2017, has been a huge success in Serie A.

He has started 132 games in Serie A.

West Ham have been keeping an eye on Milenkovic, who stands 6ft 5ins tall and can play at right-back.

After signing Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier, the newly-rich north-east club is expected to make another move in the transfer market.

Botman, a Dutch defender, was the Toon’s first choice defender, but Lille refused to do business in January, rejecting Newcastle’s improved £35 million offer.

The club has also been on the lookout for some potential midfield additions.

Amadou Haidara and Donny Van de Beek are also on the hit list.

Howe and his team are still on the lookout for new players who can help them stay in the Premier League.

This season, they have only won once in the Premier League.

They are, however, only two points away from safety.

Newcastle’s season reached a new low over the weekend when they were defeated by Cambridge United, a struggling League One side.