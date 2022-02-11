Newcastle has compiled a ‘long list’ of transfer targets, which includes three major stars as well as players from the Championship.

According to reports, NEWCASLE UNITED have a ‘hectic’ summer ahead of them as they prepare a long list of summer targets.

The Toon spent the most in the Premier League in January, but planning for the next transfer window is already ‘well underway.’

Newcastle’s recruitment team is putting together a long list for the summer, according to the Chronicle.

The list will include a mix of Premier League and Championship quality players while Eddie Howe and his team fight for Premier League survival.

“The January window has shown fans that they can be ambitious about their club,” an unnamed source told The Chronicle, “with the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes especially proving the club means business again after landing one of the world’s top players.”

January is expected to bring in top-flight players such as Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

Newcastle’s management, on the other hand, appears to want to be astute with their transfer strategy, rather than simply throwing money at inflated prices.

They’ll also be keeping a close eye on Jesse Lingard, who was denied a loan by Manchester United.

The 29-year-old forward’s contract will expire in the summer, and he has made only a few appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The club is expected to appoint Dan Ashworth as technical director once Brighton has released him from his current contract, which has him on gardening leave.

Newcastle has won back-to-back Premier League games following a relegation battle with Everton on Tuesday night.

Matt Targett started the game and Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to make his league debut in the win.

Kieran Trippier, who joined the club in January, scored a stunning free-kick.

“Back-to-back wins change the mood and feeling,” boss Howe said after the game.

“Right now, all we have to do is stay calm and focused.”

It’s two wins, and nothing has been accomplished.

“We’re pleased with what we’ve accomplished in those two games, but we must now concentrate on the next one.”