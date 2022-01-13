Newcastle has signed Chris Wood from Burnley in a £25 million deal after triggering the striker’s release clause.

Newcastle United have signed Chris Wood from Burnley in a £25 million deal, triggering the striker’s release clause.

NEWCASTLE UNITED has completed the signing of Chris Wood from Burnley, who are currently in the relegation zone.

The Magpies have activated the New Zealand international’s £25 million release clause, and the 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract on Tyneside.

The star, who follows Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as Newcastle’s second January signing, will wear the No.20 shirt and is expected to make his debut against Watford on Saturday.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I’m delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” Wood said.

I’ve been to St. James’ Park a few times and it’s an incredible venue, so having the opportunity to represent this club with such incredible supporters behind me and my teammates is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Throughout this process, the club and manager have been fantastic, and I can’t wait to get out on the field and repay their faith in me, especially with a crucial part of the season ahead of us.”

“Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “I’m very pleased we were able to move quickly and bring him here.”

“He’s a dangerous attacking threat with a physicality and character that I admire, as well as extensive Premier League experience.”

He’ll be a fantastic fit for us.”