Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Diego Carlos after the defender informed Sevilla of his desire to leave for a fee of £30 million.

NEWCASTLE UNITED are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Diego Carlos.

The defender has informed the Spanish club that he wishes to leave, as we reported last night.

The ex-Nantes ace has submitted a transfer request in writing.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist, claims he has already discussed and agreed on a deal to join Newcastle.

He’ll commit to St. Louis for a five-year deal.

Toon are closing in on a £30 million swoop at James’ Park.

The Toon have already had one bid for the Brazil centre-back, who is said to have a £67 million release clause, rejected.

However, they are confident that their latest offer, as well as the player’s desire to play in the Premier League, will be enough to complete the transfer.

Eddie Howe wants immediate reinforcements for Newcastle, who are currently in second place.

And now that he’s signed £12 million right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, he’s focused on improving the central defense.

Since the window re-opened, Howe has been able to bolster his frontline.

Last week, they met the £25 million release clause for Burnley’s Chris Wood.

