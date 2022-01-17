Newcastle have launched a £25 million transfer bid for Duvan Zapata, with the striker open to a move, but Atalanta are demanding a £38 million fee.

According to reports, Newcastle United have offered £25 million for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

Eddie Howe recently signed Chris Wood, an ex-Burnley striker, for £25 million, but the club is still looking for a striker to help them avoid relegation.

The Toon boss is interested in Colombian striker Zapata, who has 65 goals in 118 Serie A appearances.

According to reports, Newcastle, the richest club in the world, will have to increase their offer.

Duncan Castles, a transfer expert, claims that Zapata, 30, is open to a move and that Atalanta is willing to sell.

However, the Italian giants are demanding a fee of around £38 million for their star forward.

Zapata’s contract with Atalanta expires in June 2023, and he has 18 months left on his current deal.

Rather than letting him enter the final year of his contract and risk losing him on a free transfer, the Serie A club could opt to cash in now.

However, according to the report, Zapata is not Newcastle’s top target.

Darwin Nunez of Benfica is their preferred signing, but the 22-year-old is expected to cost in the region of £50 million.

Newcastle have already paid £12 million to Atletico Madrid for England right-back Kieran Trippier.

This month, they hope to add a new center-back and central midfielder.

Lille defender Sven Botman was one of the targets, but the deal appears to have fallen through due to the French club’s excessive demands.

Instead, the Toon have turned their attention to Diego Carlos of Sevilla, who is valued at £20 million, but has already had two bids turned down.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League, with only one win all season, and are in desperate need of new players.

