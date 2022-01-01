Newcastle have made an official transfer bid for Kieran Trippier as they try to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid’s star player on a relegation clause.

According to reports, Newcastle United have made an official bid for England’s Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies are in the midst of a relegation battle and are in desperate need of players in January.

They have now submitted a formal bid to Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

It comes after The Athletic reported that Newcastle were becoming increasingly optimistic about landing Trippier.

Newcastle have the joint-worst defense in the Premier League, and one of manager Eddie Howe’s top priorities is to improve the backline.

The 31-year-old would join on a permanent basis, but ‘both sides are looking to protect themselves’ if Newcastle drops to the second tier.

Trippier, who has previously played in the Premier League for Burnley and Tottenham, may not want to play Championship football if the Magpies are relegated, and a relegation release clause could be added to his contract.

Manchester United, on the other hand, may pose a serious threat to Newcastle.

Trippier has been a target for the Red Devils for some time, and they even made a summer bid to sign him.

Trippier would be a good cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the first-team right-back.

In addition, in the 2021-22 season, United will be able to provide Champions League football.

Ralf Rangnick’s ultra-pressing style would suit Trippier’s high energy.

Chelsea is also said to be interested in the full-back, owing to an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

