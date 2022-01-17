Newcastle have made contact with PSG about Keylor Navas as part of an ambitious transfer plan to help Eddie Howe’s survival chances.

According to reports, Newcastle have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain about Keylor Navas.

The Toon are planning a big transfer to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the relegation battle.

According to RMC Sport, the Toon have expressed interest in PSG goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Newcastle, who are currently 19th in the Premier League, have conceded 43 goals this season, with Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, and Freddie Woodman all having appearances.

In December, Dubravka kept the Magpies’ only clean sheet of the season against Burnley.

However, the opportunity to sign a world-class goalkeeper like Navas, 35, would be a huge boost for a team that is currently two points from safety.

After 162 appearances for Real Madrid, where he won three Champions Leagues, before joining PSG in 2019, the 100-cap Costa Rican has plenty of experience.

Despite the summer arrival of Italy hero Gianluigi Donnarumma, he is approaching 100 games for them and has just about retained his No. 1 position between the pipes.

As a result, the Ligue 1 champions want to keep Navas for the rest of the season and will reject any January offers, according to the report.

Even so, convincing him to leave Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in favor of Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett would be difficult.

Newcastle has also been keeping an eye on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, according to SunSport.

Donny van de Beek, meanwhile, turned down a loan move to the Magpies.

Howe and the new Saudi owners’ immediate priority is to strengthen the defense, with at least one new center-back on the market before the transfer window closes.

