Newcastle have offered Marcelo Brozovic a £100,000-a-week contract, but the Inter Milan star is set to reject the move and sign a new contract.

Newcastle United have offered Marcelo Brozovic a £100,000-per-week contract, but the Inter Milan midfielder is set to reject the move and sign a new contract.

MARCELO BROZOVIC is reportedly set to reject a £100,000-a-week contract offer from Newcastle United in favor of staying at Inter Milan.

The contract of the Croatian midfielder expires in June, and a number of top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, have expressed interest in him.

Newcastle, however, is also interested in acquiring Brozovic’s services and is willing to pay ‘crazy money’ to do so.

However, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, the 29-year-old is set to reject a move away from Italy in favor of staying at Inter.

Brozovic will stay in Milan until 2025, according to Schira, and will earn just over £424k less per year than the Magpies offered him.

He was also offered an £850k bonus by Newcastle, which he is expected to turn down.

In the coming days, a meeting will be held to “close the renewal” and put the transfer rumors to rest.

Inter manager Giuseppe Marotta says the club is’very happy’ to work with some of its out-of-contract players.

“We are very happy that we can continue working with those who want to stay at Inter,” he said.

“We can’t sign contracts worth millions of dollars, but if they want to stay, I believe we can reach an agreement.”

“I’m proud that Inter has so much to offer the players, and I’m not sure if that’s the case elsewhere.”

