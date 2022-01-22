Newcastle have started talks with Tottenham outcast Dele Alli as a possible replacement for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle have begun talks with Tottenham outcast Dele Alli as a possible replacement for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

NEWCASTLE UNITED are reportedly interested in signing Dele Alli after manager Eddie Howe changed his mind about the Tottenham midfielder.

Despite spending £25 million on Chris Wood from Burnley, the Premier League strugglers are desperate for attacking reinforcements.

Following the acquisition of full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in January, he was Newcastle’s second January signing, but they are looking for even more additions to aid their survival bid.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United has been linked with a move to St. Louis.

Despite a centre-back who was thought to be Howe’s biggest concern, James’ Park won.

As a result, he initially ruled out a move for Alli, but according to Football Insider, he has reversed his decision and sanctioned a deal for the England international.

According to the report, ‘preliminary talks’ between Newcastle and Tottenham have already begun, as Antonio Conte looks to raise funds for a Spurs overhaul.

Alli, 25, made a name for himself as a teenager at MK Dons, earning a move to the North London club in 2015.

The step-up didn’t phase him, and he quickly established himself as one of Spurs’ most lethal weapons, earning an England cap in the process.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, he continued to shine, but his form plummeted under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and now Antonio Conte.

Even though his record of 51 goals in 181 appearances is still impressive, Spurs appear to be ready to offload him and bring in new blood.

Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn, both midfielders, are also rumored to be on the market.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian transfer expert, even suggested last week that Alli could be part of a swap deal.

“The issue is selling players,” he explained.

They need to get rid of players.

“They want Ndombele to leave, and they’ve offered him to Roma, but Roma are interested in other players.”

“Bergwijn requires the same.”

He’s on his way out of the club, with Ajax keen to sign him.

Let us see if they can pull it off.

“As well as Dele Alli,” says the narrator.

Keep an eye on him because they’re still looking for a solution, and a swap might be the answer.”

