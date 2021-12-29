Newcastle hope to complete the signing of Kieran Trippier next week, but Eddie Howe’s January plans have changed as a result of Wilson’s injury.

NEWCASTLE are reportedly hoping to confirm the signing of Kieran Trippier NEXT WEEK.

Eddie Howe is desperate for reinforcements to help the opulent Magpies avoid relegation, and Trippier is expected to be his first target.

According to the Telegraph, a transfer for the 31-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder is “advanced.”

Newcastle’s January plans, however, have had to change slightly following Callum Wilson’s injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Howe is thought to be prioritizing defensive signings, but Wilson’s calf injury necessitates the addition of a new striker.

The club is said to be ‘confident’ of completing a number of deals early in the window, giving them the best chance of a quick turnaround.

Trippier previously worked with Howe at Burnley and is rumored to be interested in returning to the Premier League.

In his Atletico Madrid contract, he has a reported £31 million release clause, which is nothing compared to Newcastle’s mega-rich Saudi owners.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, and Lille’s Sven Botman have all been linked with a move to Tyneside.

However, as Newcastle waits for word on Wilson’s injury, the club’s January transfer strategy has had to be tweaked.

After Joelinton’s transformation into a marauding central midfielder, Dwight Gayle will be the only known striker in the squad if Wilson is out for a few weeks as expected.

However, Gayle himself had hoped to leave in the New Year, necessitating the addition of a striker.

Although the club is fighting extortionate player quotes from teams looking to profit from Newcastle’s wealth.

