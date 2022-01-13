Newcastle is in talks with Juventus about signing Dejan Kulusevski, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle has held talks with Juventus about signing Dejan Kulusevski, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old is in his second season with the first team of the Old Lady.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Toon are ready to spend their newfound fortune once more.

He claimed that they had ‘tested the waters’ with Kulusevski to see if Juve would be interested in working with him.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is up against stiff competition in its pursuit of the Swedish international.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the former Atalanta teenager.

Despite not being a regular starter, Kulusevski has played in 24 of the Italian giants’ 28 matches this season.

There are only five starters among the 24.

He has three assists and scored his second goal of the season in a thrilling 4-3 win over Roma.

If a club is successful in signing Kulusevski, they must be willing to pay a huge transfer fee.

Federico Chiesa’s ACL injury has forced another of their wingers to miss the rest of the season, and the 20-cap international has a contract with the Allianz Stadium until 2025.

As a result, any offers made in the January transfer window will almost certainly be rejected by Juventus.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners are doing everything in their power to keep the world’s wealthiest club in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was signed for £12 million, while Burnley’s Chris Wood was signed for £25 million after they were relegated from the Premier League.

