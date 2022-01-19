Newcastle is ‘working on a loan transfer deal’ to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, and will cover his entire £100,000-per-week salary.

In the January transfer window, the Magpies already acquired Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

In order to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad.

Money is no object for the North East outfit now that it has new owners – the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle are willing to pay all of Lingard’s £100,000 a week wages until the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Toon are currently 19th in the Premier League table, with only one win in their last 20 games.

The England international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, so this is likely to be Man Utd’s last chance to get paid for the player.

And, given his lack of playing time, Ralf Rangnick and the United board of directors may decide that now is the best time to sell Lingard.

This season, the 29-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match for United.

Since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has only played 88 minutes from the bench in the league and has not been given any more chances.

Despite this, in his few appearances, he has scored twice and demonstrated his quality.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Manchester United’s striker.

However, a move to Spurs is expected to happen only in the summer, when he will be a free agent.

And West Ham has been mentioned as a possible long-term home for Lingard.

For the second half of the 2020-21 season, the Hammers signed him on a loan deal.

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 games for the London club, which proved to be the catalyst for his resurgence.

He then returned to Old Trafford in an attempt to reclaim his starting spot, but that did not pan out.

